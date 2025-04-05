Korea's Exports Of Food, Agro Products Hit All-time High In Q1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 10:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports of agricultural and food products advanced 7.9 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, reaching a record high amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.
According to Yonhap news Agency, outbound shipments of agricultural and food items amounted to US$3.18 billion in the January-March period, up from $2.95 billion tallied a year earlier. It was the highest first-quarter figure on record.
By item, exports of instant noodles surged 27.3 percent during the period to $343.9 million. Sales of snack products increased 5.
5 percent to $174.1 million, while beverage exports rose 4.5 percent to $156.8 million.
Sales of Korean cigarettes climbed 14.5 percent on-year to $261 million, while sauce exports jumped 9.1 percent to $101 million, the data showed.
Exports of farm machinery, agricultural chemicals and other related materials also went up 2.3 percent on-year to $704.1 million during the cited period.
By destination, exports of K-food items to the United States jumped 21.7 percent to $487 million, while those to the European Union and Britain soared 34.1 percent to $222 million.
Exports to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations shot up 37.9 percent to $81 million.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025
Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow
NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers
Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..
PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q15 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power35 minutes ago
-
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu50 minutes ago
-
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea9 hours ago
-
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 20259 hours ago
-
Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory9 hours ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick off Saturday9 hours ago
-
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow11 hours ago
-
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Moscow Grand Mosque11 hours ago
-
Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq12 hours ago
-
Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders12 hours ago
-
UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against HPV by 203012 hours ago