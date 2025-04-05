Open Menu

Korea's Exports Of Food, Agro Products Hit All-time High In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 10:45 AM

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports of agricultural and food products advanced 7.9 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, reaching a record high amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.

According to Yonhap news Agency, outbound shipments of agricultural and food items amounted to US$3.18 billion in the January-March period, up from $2.95 billion tallied a year earlier. It was the highest first-quarter figure on record.

By item, exports of instant noodles surged 27.3 percent during the period to $343.9 million. Sales of snack products increased 5.

5 percent to $174.1 million, while beverage exports rose 4.5 percent to $156.8 million.

Sales of Korean cigarettes climbed 14.5 percent on-year to $261 million, while sauce exports jumped 9.1 percent to $101 million, the data showed.

Exports of farm machinery, agricultural chemicals and other related materials also went up 2.3 percent on-year to $704.1 million during the cited period.

By destination, exports of K-food items to the United States jumped 21.7 percent to $487 million, while those to the European Union and Britain soared 34.1 percent to $222 million.

Exports to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations shot up 37.9 percent to $81 million.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture European Union United States From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

2 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

9 hours ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

9 hours ago
 Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dub ..

Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming ..

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..

9 hours ago
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

11 hours ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

11 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

11 hours ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

11 hours ago
 Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East