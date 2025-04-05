(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports of agricultural and food products advanced 7.9 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, reaching a record high amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.

According to Yonhap news Agency, outbound shipments of agricultural and food items amounted to US$3.18 billion in the January-March period, up from $2.95 billion tallied a year earlier. It was the highest first-quarter figure on record.

By item, exports of instant noodles surged 27.3 percent during the period to $343.9 million. Sales of snack products increased 5.

5 percent to $174.1 million, while beverage exports rose 4.5 percent to $156.8 million.

Sales of Korean cigarettes climbed 14.5 percent on-year to $261 million, while sauce exports jumped 9.1 percent to $101 million, the data showed.

Exports of farm machinery, agricultural chemicals and other related materials also went up 2.3 percent on-year to $704.1 million during the cited period.

By destination, exports of K-food items to the United States jumped 21.7 percent to $487 million, while those to the European Union and Britain soared 34.1 percent to $222 million.

Exports to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations shot up 37.9 percent to $81 million.