Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea recorded a 1.3 percent year-on-year increase in exports during March, marking the second consecutive month of growth, driven by rising demand for semiconductors and information technology products, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Exports reached US$58.3 billion last month, up from US$56.5 billion in March 2024.

Imports also rose by 2.3 percent to US$53.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$4.98 billion.

Exports to China rose by 4.1 percent to US$10.1 billion, supported by a recovery in chip sales. Exports to the United States increased by 2.3 percent to US$11.11 billion.

Shipments to the middle East saw a notable increase of 13.6 percent, reaching US$1.8 billion, while exports to Japan climbed by 2.2 percent to US$2.2 billion.

