Korea's Exports Rise 3.1% On-year To US$58.3 Billion In March
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 09:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports gained 3.1 percent from a year earlier in March, marking a second consecutive month of increase, driven by robust demand for semiconductors, data showed Tuesday.
Yonhap news Agency quoted data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as saying that outbound shipments came to US$58.3 billion last month, compared with $56.5 billion the previous year.
Imports rose 2.3 percent on-year to $53.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.98 billion.
Overseas sales of semiconductors jumped 11.9 percent on-year to $13.1 billion in March thanks to strong demand for high-value products.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March6 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers8 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria and Prime Minister of ..9 hours ago
-
OECD urges strengthened co-operation to sustain trillion-dollar ocean economy9 hours ago
-
Japan parliament passes FY 2025 budget11 hours ago
-
U.S. natural gas consumption set new winter, summer monthly records in 2024: EIA11 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother12 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother13 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers13 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment for aide, in kidnapp ..13 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ketbi13 hours ago
-
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its leadership13 hours ago