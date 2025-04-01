SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports gained 3.1 percent from a year earlier in March, marking a second consecutive month of increase, driven by robust demand for semiconductors, data showed Tuesday.

Yonhap news Agency quoted data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as saying that outbound shipments came to US$58.3 billion last month, compared with $56.5 billion the previous year.

Imports rose 2.3 percent on-year to $53.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.98 billion.

Overseas sales of semiconductors jumped 11.9 percent on-year to $13.1 billion in March thanks to strong demand for high-value products.