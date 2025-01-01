Korea's Exports Rise 8.2% In 2024 To New Annual Record
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 10:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports advanced 8.2 percent on-year in 2024 to set a new annual record on robust shipments of semiconductors, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing government data on Wednesday.
Outbound shipments came to US$683.8 billion last year, compared with the previous record of $683.6 billion set in 2022, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports fell 1.6 on-year to $632 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $51.8 billion.
