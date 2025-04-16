Open Menu

Korea's Exports To Middle East Rise 3.5% In Q1

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports to the middle East increased 3.5 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

Yonhap news Agency quoted the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as saying that outbound shipments to the region have been on a steady increase, advancing 4.

7 percent on-year in 2024.

The ministry partly attributed the increase to strong demand for plants in the region, which accounted for 71 percent of all overseas plant construction orders secured by the Republic of Korea in the January-March period. The corresponding figure for the first quarter of 2024 stood at 45.5 percent.

Related Topics

Exports Middle East All From Industry

Recent Stories

e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

5 minutes ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

5 minutes ago
 Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

6 minutes ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

33 minutes ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

50 minutes ago
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

2 hours ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East