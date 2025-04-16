SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports to the middle East increased 3.5 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

Yonhap news Agency quoted the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as saying that outbound shipments to the region have been on a steady increase, advancing 4.

7 percent on-year in 2024.

The ministry partly attributed the increase to strong demand for plants in the region, which accounted for 71 percent of all overseas plant construction orders secured by the Republic of Korea in the January-March period. The corresponding figure for the first quarter of 2024 stood at 45.5 percent.