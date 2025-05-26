Korea’s foreign currency deposits fall for 3rd month in April

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) Foreign Currency deposits in the Republic of Korea declined for the third consecutive month in April, the central bank said Monday.

Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents had stood at US$96.

26 billion as of end-April, down $680 million from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, it follows a $4.91 billion drop in February and a $1.59 billion decline in March.

Corporate deposits led the fall, dropping $980 million on-month to $82.41 billion, while individual holdings rose $300 million to $13.85 billion.

