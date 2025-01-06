Korea's Foreign Reserves Hit 5-yr Low In December
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The Republic of Korea's foreign reserves rose from a month earlier in December but reached the lowest level in five years in terms of year-end reading, central bank data showed Monday.
Yonhap quoted data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) as saying that the country's foreign reserves came to US$415.6 billion as of end-December, up $21 million from a month earlier.
The growth was attributable to the increase in the value of deposits of financial institutions, as well as their "rising operating return," a BOK official said.
The end-December reading, however, marked a sharp decline from $420.15 billion tallied at end-2023 and the lowest year-end reading since 2019, when the figure came to $408.82 billion.
The BOK attributed the on-year decline to the authorities' responses to the recent volatility in the foreign exchange market.
Recent Stories
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December2 minutes ago
-
China's Xinjiang Airport Group reports record passenger, cargo traffic in 202447 minutes ago
-
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd10 hours ago
-
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake11 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Development Project13 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The Desert’ festival13 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiaries 3,004 new homes ..14 hours ago
-
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to capture region’s uniq ..15 hours ago
-
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second consecutive year15 hours ago
-
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation16 hours ago
-
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours16 hours ago