SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 24 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to US$22.66 billion last month, compared with $18.

25 billion a year earlier, the Ministry of Science and ICT said in a press release.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the country's ICT imports in December stood at $13.32 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.33 billion in the sector.

For the whole of 2024, ICT exports rose 25.9 percent on-year to $235 billion, while ICT imports gained 4.9 percent to $143.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $91.8 billion, the ministry said.

