Korea's ICT Service Exports Up 19% In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports of services related to the information and communication technology (ICT) sector rose 19 percent in the first half of 2025 from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, driven by game content.

Exports of ICT services amounted to US$6.37 billion in the January–June period, compared with $5.81 billion in the same period last year, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Imports came to $4.8 billion, up 12.3 percent from the previous year, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.57 billion, reported Yonhap news Agency.

