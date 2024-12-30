Open Menu

Korea's Industrial Output Falls For 3rd Month In November

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Republic of Korea's industrial output fell 0.4% in November from the previous month, marking a third straight month of decline, as automobile production slumped despite strong gains in the semiconductor sector, government data showed on Monday.

The drop was driven by a 5.

4% monthly fall in automobile production, largely due to labour strikes, according to Statistics Korea data cited by Yonhap news Agency.

In contrast, the semiconductor sector posted a 3.9 percent on-month increase, fuelled by strong overseas demand.

In on-year terms, overall industrial output declined 0.3 percent in November.

Retail sales, a key indicator of private spending, grew 0.4 percent from the previous month, rebounding after two consecutive months of decline.

