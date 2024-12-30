Korea's Industrial Output Falls For 3rd Month In November
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Republic of Korea's industrial output fell 0.4% in November from the previous month, marking a third straight month of decline, as automobile production slumped despite strong gains in the semiconductor sector, government data showed on Monday.
The drop was driven by a 5.
4% monthly fall in automobile production, largely due to labour strikes, according to Statistics Korea data cited by Yonhap news Agency.
In contrast, the semiconductor sector posted a 3.9 percent on-month increase, fuelled by strong overseas demand.
In on-year terms, overall industrial output declined 0.3 percent in November.
Retail sales, a key indicator of private spending, grew 0.4 percent from the previous month, rebounding after two consecutive months of decline.
Recent Stories
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November12 seconds ago
-
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 20 ..8 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 310 hours ago
-
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR11 hours ago
-
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million14 hours ago
-
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership14 hours ago
-
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours14 hours ago
-
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE14 hours ago
-
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in its second week15 hours ago
-
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan15 hours ago
-
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible16 hours ago