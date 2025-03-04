Korea’s industrial production falls 2.7 percent in January

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment fell from a month earlier in January, data showed Tuesday.

Industrial production went down 2.7 percent last month, reversing a brief gain in December that followed three consecutive months of decline, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

According to Yonhap news Agency, retail sales, a gauge of private spending, went down 0.6 percent from a month earlier in January.

Facility investment saw a sharp decline in the month, falling 14.2 percent from the previous month.

