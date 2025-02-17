ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Hyonbin Hong, Vice President of Global business of LIG Nex1, Republic of Korea, emphasised that the company has a long-standing partnership with its UAE counterparts, spanning over a decade.

In statements to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Hong highlighted that this cooperation has led to the development of several advanced defence systems for clients and users in the UAE. Among the most notable are air defence systems and long-range anti-tank missile systems.

He drew attention that LIG Nex1’s approach goes beyond a traditional buyer-seller relationship, focusing instead on building a strategic partnership based on trust, technology transfer, and local production.

The company aims to further expand its presence in the UAE by transferring technical expertise and providing comprehensive services to support the country’s national defence sector.

Regarding the middle East’s role in LIG Nex1’s strategy, Hong described the region as a highly promising market, with the UAE leading the way in defence advancements.

He also revealed that LIG Nex1 is looking to expand its partnerships with other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. He also indicated that such collaborations will boost the company’s global presence and reinforce its position in the international defence market.