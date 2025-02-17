Open Menu

Korea's LIG Nex1 Strengthens Defence Cooperation With UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Korea's LIG Nex1 strengthens defence cooperation with UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Hyonbin Hong, Vice President of Global business of LIG Nex1, Republic of Korea, emphasised that the company has a long-standing partnership with its UAE counterparts, spanning over a decade.

In statements to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Hong highlighted that this cooperation has led to the development of several advanced defence systems for clients and users in the UAE. Among the most notable are air defence systems and long-range anti-tank missile systems.

He drew attention that LIG Nex1’s approach goes beyond a traditional buyer-seller relationship, focusing instead on building a strategic partnership based on trust, technology transfer, and local production.

The company aims to further expand its presence in the UAE by transferring technical expertise and providing comprehensive services to support the country’s national defence sector.

Regarding the middle East’s role in LIG Nex1’s strategy, Hong described the region as a highly promising market, with the UAE leading the way in defence advancements.

He also revealed that LIG Nex1 is looking to expand its partnerships with other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. He also indicated that such collaborations will boost the company’s global presence and reinforce its position in the international defence market.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Kuwait Company Abu Dhabi Bahrain Saudi Arabia Middle East Market

Recent Stories

Korea's LIG Nex1 strengthens defence cooperation w ..

Korea's LIG Nex1 strengthens defence cooperation with UAE

6 minutes ago
 CEPA with UAE marks key step toward new economic e ..

CEPA with UAE marks key step toward new economic era: Ukrainian Economy Minister

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

21 minutes ago
 IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara Uni ..

IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara University Mansehra campus

28 minutes ago
 LCCI invites Chinese Investors to start manufactur ..

LCCI invites Chinese Investors to start manufacturing in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli finds a way around BCCI's dietary rest ..

Virat Kohli finds a way around BCCI's dietary restrictions on overseas tours

40 minutes ago
Abrahamic Family House In Dialogue Summit celebrat ..

Abrahamic Family House In Dialogue Summit celebrates power of dialogue

51 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good ..

Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good results in ICC Champions Trop ..

53 minutes ago
 Privatizing SOEs especially, 'DISCOS' key priority ..

Privatizing SOEs especially, 'DISCOS' key priority: Ahad Cheema

56 minutes ago
 NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substanc ..

NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substances/drugs in educational instit ..

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of ..

Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry

1 hour ago
 Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East