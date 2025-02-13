Korea’s Money Supply Rises Further In December
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Republic of Korea's money supply rose for the 19th consecutive month in December, in line with an increase in short-term funds amid high market volatility, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 4,183.5 trillion won (US$2.87 trillion) in December, up 1 percent from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
According to Yonhap news Agency, the money supply has been on a constant increase since June 2023.
On a year-on-year basis, the money supply advanced 6.9 percent in December, compared with a 6.4 percent on-year increase in November.
The M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
The increase came as demand deposits rose by 18.6 trillion won amid high volatility in the asset market, according to BOK officials.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance
Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..
UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council
Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties
US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO
Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstructio ..
WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation i ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan3 minutes ago
-
Korea’s money supply rises further in December3 minutes ago
-
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction8 hours ago
-
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction8 hours ago
-
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in space endeavours8 hours ago
-
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance8 hours ago
-
Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerate organisational pro ..8 hours ago
-
UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council8 hours ago
-
Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties9 hours ago
-
US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO9 hours ago
-
Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction without displaceme ..9 hours ago
-
WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation in humanitarian work9 hours ago