Korea’s Money Supply Rises Further In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:15 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Republic of Korea's money supply rose for the 19th consecutive month in December, in line with an increase in short-term funds amid high market volatility, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 4,183.5 trillion won (US$2.87 trillion) in December, up 1 percent from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, the money supply has been on a constant increase since June 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the money supply advanced 6.9 percent in December, compared with a 6.4 percent on-year increase in November.

The M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.

The increase came as demand deposits rose by 18.6 trillion won amid high volatility in the asset market, according to BOK officials.

