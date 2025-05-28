(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Republic of Korea's net overseas financial assets declined in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter due mainly to rising external debt, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's net international investment position stood at US$1.08 trillion as of end-March, down $18.1 billion from three months earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Despite the decline, Korea logged net overseas financial assets worth over 1 trillion won ($727 million) for the second consecutive quarter, reported Yonhap news Agency.

The all-time high was set in the fourth quarter of 2024, when the country's net assets surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time, making Korea the seventh country in the world to achieve the milestone.

In detail, the country's external financial assets came to a record high of $2.52 trillion as of end-March, up $4.2 billion from a year earlier, on the back of increased stock investments and investment returns.

The external financial debt rose $22.2 billion from three months earlier to $1.43 trillion, the data showed.