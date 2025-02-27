SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Republic of Korea's net overseas financial assets hit a record high to surpass US$1 trillion for the first time ever last year, Yonhap news Agency reported Thursday, citing preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The country's net international investment position came to $1.1 trillion as of end-2024, up $292 billion from a year earlier, the data showed.

It marked the largest amount ever, and Korea became the world's seventh country to report net overseas financial assets worth over $1 trillion.

In detail, the country's external financial assets came to a record high of $2.49 trillion as of end-December, up $166.3 billion from a year earlier, on the back of increased stock investments and investment returns.

The external financial debt, however, fell by $125.7 billion to come to $1.39 trillion.