Korea's Overseas Direct Investment Falls 13.4% In Q2

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 09:30 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea's overseas direct investment fell 13.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said Friday.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, overseas direct investment by Korean companies totaled US$14.15 billion during the April-June period, compared with $16.34 billion from the same period last year.

By sector, investments in overseas financial and insurance industries rose 18.9 percent on-year to $6.63 billion in the second quarter. Investments in the overseas manufacturing sector, however, fell 9.1 percent on-year to $3.53 billion.

By region, North America received the largest share of Korea's overseas investment at $5.54 billion, followed by Asia with $3.17 billion and Europe with $3.11 billion, according to Yonhap news Agency.

