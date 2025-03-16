Open Menu

Korea's Overseas Direct Investment Falls For 2nd Straight Year In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's overseas direct investment declined for the second consecutive year in 2024 amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, but the pace of decline slowed compared with the previous year, the finance ministry said Friday.

Offshore investments made by Korean companies fell 1.8 percent on-year to reach US$63.95 billion last year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The 2024 figure marks a deceleration from a 22.2 percent on-year drop in the previous year, which was the first annual decline since 2020.

Yonhap news Agency quoted the ministry as saying that the slower decline was due to increased investment in alternative assets by pension funds in advanced economies and continued corporate investments in high-tech industries, including semiconductors and batteries.

By sector, offshore investment in most industries increased last year, but investment in the manufacturing sector plunged 21.6 percent on-year, offsetting gains in other sectors.

The United States accounted for the largest share of Korean overseas investments, receiving $25.88 billion in 2024, followed by Europe at $13.87 billion, the data showed.

Notably, Europe's share of total investment rose by 4.7 percentage points, from 17 to 21.7 percent over the mentioned period, the ministry said.

The finance ministry said the government will continue cooperation with key investment destinations to ensure Korean firms can maintain stable business operations amid rising global protectionism and supply chain restructuring.

Related Topics

Business Europe United States 2020 From Government Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

10 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

10 hours ago
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

11 hours ago
 Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

16 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

17 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

17 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East