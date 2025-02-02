Korea's Per Capita GDP Exceeds US$36,000 In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:00 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The Republic of Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) per person is estimated to have exceeded the US$36,000 mark last year, Yonhap news Agency reported.
The GDP per capita for 2024 is estimated at $36,024, up $454, or 1.28 percent, from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Bank of Korea and Statistics Korea.
The 2024 tally is higher than those of Japan and Taiwan, which stand at $32,859 and $33,234, respectively, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Korea's per capita GDP was calculated based on a nominal growth rate of 5.9 percent from the nominal GDP of 2.4 quadrillion won ($1.65 trillion) in 2023 and the average won-dollar exchange rate of 1,363.98 won last year.
Korea's total population in 2024 was estimated at 51.75 million.
For this year, the country's per capita GDP is forecast to rise above the $37,000 threshold if it meets the growth forecast.
Seoul logged a per capita GDP of over $30,000 for the first time in 2016 and hit the highest mark of $37,503 in 2021 before dropping to $34,810 the following year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 202417 seconds ago
-
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 202510 hours ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma Raducanu meets Marke ..10 hours ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entrepreneurs11 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed Universit ..11 hours ago
-
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields11 hours ago
-
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent12 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain12 hours ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra13 hours ago
-
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction13 hours ago
-
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf of Suez13 hours ago
-
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Strengthen Sanction Effe ..13 hours ago