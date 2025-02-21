Korea's SNT Motiv Showcases Latest Rifles, Machine Guns At IDEX 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) SNT Motiv, a Korean defence company, revealed a range of advanced weapons at IDEX 2025, highlighting its technological innovations in the security and defence sectors.
Leading the display was the modern K-13 rifle, known for its rapid-fire capabilities and high-accuracy technologies.
The company also highlighted its K-16 machine gun series, designed for use on military vehicles, ships, and aircraft, offering enhanced mobility and adaptability in various operational environments. The K-16 series is equipped with features that boost its effectiveness across different military scenarios.
Additionally, it presented the K-4 and K-6 weapons, designed for targeting helicopters and ships, providing substantial firepower for combat operations.
Recent Stories
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 20255 minutes ago
-
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country50 minutes ago
-
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy50 minutes ago
-
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws1 hour ago
-
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high2 hours ago
-
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challenges persist10 hours ago
-
Experts call for AI-powered public goods to advance scientific research10 hours ago
-
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation11 hours ago
-
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme11 hours ago
-
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating World No2 Swiatek11 hours ago
-
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan11 hours ago
-
IDEX 2025: AAE demonstrates leadership in advanced military seat manufacturing12 hours ago