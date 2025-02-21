ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) SNT Motiv, a Korean defence company, revealed a range of advanced weapons at IDEX 2025, highlighting its technological innovations in the security and defence sectors.

Leading the display was the modern K-13 rifle, known for its rapid-fire capabilities and high-accuracy technologies.

The company also highlighted its K-16 machine gun series, designed for use on military vehicles, ships, and aircraft, offering enhanced mobility and adaptability in various operational environments. The K-16 series is equipped with features that boost its effectiveness across different military scenarios.

Additionally, it presented the K-4 and K-6 weapons, designed for targeting helicopters and ships, providing substantial firepower for combat operations.