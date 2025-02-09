Open Menu

Kosovars Go To Polls In Early Parliamentary Elections

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 04:31 PM

Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) PRISTINA, 9th February, 2025 (WAM) – Voting has begun in Kosovo's snap parliamentary elections to elect 120 lawmakers, according to Voice of America.

Valdete Daka, head of the Central Election Commission, was among the first to vote in Pristina on Sunday when the polls opened at 7 a.m. local time. She urged all Kosovars to cast a ballot before the polls close at 7 p.m.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci also called for as much citizen participation as possible, and for a free and fair election process.

Thaci said in a Facebook post on October 6 that the new government which emerges as a result of the vote should "improve the lives of our citizens and face the challenges ahead."

"We have built a tradition of holding good elections. Let Kosovo win today," Thaci added.

Some 1.9 million people are eligible to cast ballots. They will elect 120 lawmakers in what is Kosovo's fourth parliamentary election since it declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

