UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kristalina Georgieva Named IMF Managing-Director

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, today selected Kristalina Georgieva as IMF Managing-Director and Chair of the Executive Board for a five-year term starting on October 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, today selected Kristalina Georgieva as IMF Managing-Director and Chair of the Executive Board for a five-year term starting on October 1, 2019.

Georgieva, who succeeds Christine Lagarde, is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF since its inception in 1944.

The Managing Director is the chief of the IMF’s operating staff and Chair of the Executive Board. The Managing Director is assisted by four Deputy Managing Directors in the operation of the Fund, which serves its membership through about 2,700 staff.

Speaking after her selection, Georgieva said: "I am deeply honoured to have been selected as managing director of the IMF and grateful for the trust that the fund's global membership and the executive board have placed in me.

"The IMF is a unique institution with a great history and a world-class staff. I come as a firm believer in its mandate to help ensure the stability of the global economic and financial system through international cooperation. Indeed, in my view, the Fund's role has never been more important."

Related Topics

IMF Lead October 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

3 minutes ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

22 minutes ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

1 hour ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

2 hours ago

UAE reports AED49.42 bn surplus in consolidated go ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.