KSA Announces Recovery Of First Coronavirus-infected Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:45 AM

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infected case

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced today the first recovery among the infected with the novel Coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The case was of a citizen under the medical isolation, in Qatif Central Hospital, the Eastern Region, whose all medical examinations and procedures related to his case have been completed and he has recovered, according to the ministry's statement, published by Saudi Press Agency.

Furthermore, a laboratory examination has proven that the citizen is free of the virus, indicating that he is currently in good health, the statement added.

