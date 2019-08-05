KSA leads GCC submissions in National Geographic Abu Dhabi & Almarai competition

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) National Geographic Abu Dhabi, NGAD, and Almarai today announced that ‘Moments’, the middle East and North Africa’s annual regional photography competition, is attracting vast interest from the region in the submissions phase. In the GCC, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is leading in terms of submissions followed by the UAE and then the rest of the Gulf.

The competition is open with entries accepted until 10th August, 2019.

The competition has established itself as one of the largest and most popular competitions in the region, providing talent with wide exposure and a chance to learn from National Geographic photography experts through a once in a lifetime photography travel expedition.

The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, who has been a strategic supporter of this platform for the last six years as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the Middle East.

Under the theme of ‘Souqs of the Middle East’, the 2019 Moments edition invites photographers from the region to capture the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history.

Saudi photographers took a journey across the Kingdom, revealing the diversity of markets in the different regions. At the Bab Makkah Souq in Jeddah, photographers’ lens captured fruits and vegetable merchants. In Al Qaysariyah Souk in Al Ahsa, one of the oldest souks in the Eastern part of the Kingdom, featuring a multitude of traditional Arabian Gulf garments, images captured agricultural products and tools, as well as a wide array of local incense and oud.

Images also captured the Tarout market in the ancient island of the same name, which lies to the Northeast of Dammam and is considered to be one of the earliest inhabited sites in the Arabian Gulf. Images also captured markets in the Southern Cities of Jazan and Najran, home to traditional markets of sesame and Janbiah dagger making.

Emirati photographers captured the country’s market offerings across the nation: from generation-old coffee roasting methods in Sharjah market to picturesque images of Dubai’s Old Souq, to the Abu Dhabi market featuring classic Arabian Gulf boat-making. We also discover the fish markets in Fujairah and Khorfakkan, with images showing fresh fish captured by expert fishermen.

Some souqs from the rest of the Gulf were also captured. These included images of the traditional Nizwa souq in Oman, featuring produce stalls, butcher shops, hunting equipment sellers, and traditional date shops as well as an ancient fort.

Bahrain images highlighted the Muharraq souq, which displays a plethora of jewelry shops, spices vendors, coffee shops, and offers visitors delicious Halwa, a traditional Arab confectionary. Meanwhile, in Kuwait, images captured the ‘Birds Market’, which features a multitude of shops displaying different species of birds, including pigeons, canaries, and parrots among others.

The competition will feature a returning category this year for photographers aged 13-17.