KU Among 19 Honoured With ‘Mission Innovation Champions’ Award In Canada

Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

The Khalifa University of Science and Technology, KU, today announced that the university’s research innovations in driving the pace and scale of the clean energy revolution, especially in tackling smart grid challenges, have been recognised by Mission Innovation, a global initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Khalifa University of Science and Technology, KU, today announced that the university’s research innovations in driving the pace and scale of the clean energy revolution, especially in tackling smart grid challenges, have been recognised by Mission Innovation, a global initiative.

Dr. Mohamed El Moursi, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, became one of 19 winners of the "Mission Innovation Champions" award at a ceremony held on the sidelines of Mission Innovation’s fourth annual Ministerial meeting in Vancouver, Canada. The programme recognises the most exceptional researcher and innovator from each participating member country who is developing novel ways of making energy cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable and using it more efficiently.

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, KU, stated, "International recognitions such as the ‘Mission Innovation Champions’ award strongly reflects our faculty’s research expertise and the ability to attract world-class industry collaborations for grants. The scale and extent of the research also illustrate Khalifa University’s consistent contributions to the growth of the clean energy sector, in general, and the UAE’s smart grid area, in particular.

Dr El Moursi’s research addresses the challenges to increase penetration of solar PV power generation and the resulting uncertainty, the integration of nuclear power generation, and changes in the power system’s stability profile due to interconnections within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. He is also the recipient of the Faculty Research Excellence Award 2018 for the College of Engineering at Khalifa University. His research works have been published in top-tier (Q1) journals, and his research outcome has led to US patents.

With 16 research centres that drive innovation in the UAE’s strategic sectors, including clean energy, KU remains prominent among academic institutions that contribute to creating intellectual and human capital, driving the country’s knowledge economy transformation. These research centres focus on some of the high-technology areas, including clean energy, energy storage, composites and advanced materials, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, aerospace, nuclear engineering, biomedical engineering, data science, information security, transport and logistics, water and environment, healthcare, civil security, nanotechnology and petroleum exploration technologies.

