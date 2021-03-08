KU ranks 214 globally in ‘Engineering and Technology’ in 2021 QS World University Rankings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Khalifa University (KU) of Science and Technology today announced it has risen 67 places to be ranked 214th globally in the "Engineering and Technology" category, in the UAE and in six subjects in the most recent 2021 QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings by Subject.

The milestone achievement comes as Khalifa University has been ranked 21st internationally in Petroleum Engineering, a jump of seven notches, in the same ranking.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, said, "The international acknowledgement of Khalifa University’s academic status through the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject further consolidates our status as a top-ranked institution renowned for world-class quality education. In a year beset with a global pandemic that brought major challenges to academic institutions, Khalifa University has again vindicated its Primary status globally, regionally and in the UAE, because of our expert and dedicated faculty members and the level of research produced at the university. We believe this recognition will motivate us even further to scale bigger heights in the coming years."

Khalifa University has also performed better in other subjects with Civil and Structural Engineering ranked within the top-200 band globally, while Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering coming in the "top-250 band" in the rankings.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject is an extensive independent comparative analysis on the performance of 13,883 individual university programmes, taken by students in 1,440 universities at 85 locations across the world, across 51 academic disciplines.

Four components – academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, and the H-index – are used to rank universities in the rankings. Apart from academic and employer reputation, the rankings measure "citations per paper" rather than "citations per faculty member" for more reliability in statistics. The H-index is a way of measuring both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar. It is based on the set of the academic’s most cited papers and the number of citations that they have received in other publications.

Khalifa University already ranks at #211 in the rankings, which features 1,029 of the most prestigious universities in the world.