Kushner visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st September 2020 (WAM) - Jared Kushner, the Senior Adviser to the US President, and an accompanying delegation visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied the delegation during a tour of the mosque, where one of the Centre’s cultural tour specialists briefed them on the mosque’s noble message that calls for coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the rich legacy of the late the founder of the nation. Besides, its leading role in highlighting the true essence of the Islamic culture and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

While they also learned about the history, components, and esthetic features of Islamic art and architecture manifested in every corner of this grand edifice that crate a mesmerizing fusion of various architectural styles from different eras reflecting commonalities amongst cultures and uniting the world through art.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications. The first titled "Spaces of Light" that showcases the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled "Houses of God" about places of worship in the Islamic history.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has been sponsored and followed-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Centre was established to be a leading cultural centre and hub that enriches the UAE’s intellectual movement that stems from the cultural and national value and reflects concepts deeply rooted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the nation’s sentiment. They also constitute an extension of the Islamic religion’s preaching and the core values that form UAE’s national identity.