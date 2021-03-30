Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1,346 recoveries

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Kuwait, on Monday, reported 1,251 coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 229,550, said the health ministry.

In a statement to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) the ministry's spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 12 people died due to the virus during the last 24 hours to take the death toll to 1,298.

The spokesman also noted that up to 8,104 virus tests were conducted during the last hours, affirming that the total PCR tests reached 2,037,799.

The spokesman also noted the recovery of 1,346 people from the disease, adding that the total recoveries in the country climbed to 213,942.