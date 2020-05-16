Kuwait : 203 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait, total at 3,843

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced, Saturday, the recovery of 203 people from the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the tally to 3,843, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

A ministry press statement said analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.