UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait : 203 Coronavirus Recoveries In Kuwait, Total At 3,843

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Kuwait : 203 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait, total at 3,843

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced, Saturday, the recovery of 203 people from the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the tally to 3,843, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

A ministry press statement said analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Secretary Archives reviews measures against corona ..

9 minutes ago

4 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in sargo ..

9 minutes ago

Minor boy killed in Sargodha

9 minutes ago

Smart Dubai announces details on Strategic Affairs ..

15 minutes ago

Police Say 2 Officers Injured in Armed Attack in I ..

9 minutes ago

115 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.