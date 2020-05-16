Kuwait : 203 Coronavirus Recoveries In Kuwait, Total At 3,843
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced, Saturday, the recovery of 203 people from the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the tally to 3,843, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.
A ministry press statement said analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.