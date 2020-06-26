UrduPoint.com
Kuwait: 915 COVID-19 New Infection Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kuwait: 915 COVID-19 new infection cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, infected 915 people in Kuwait during past 24 hours, official spokesperson of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health declared on Friday.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, speaking during his daily update about the pandemic status locally, said total number of infection cases with the contagion climbed to 43,703, according to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

Moreover, the virus claimed life of two persons, during the same period of time, raising tally of deaths from the fatal pathogen to 341.

The confirmed cases included patients who had contracted the virus due to mingling with infected persons and others remained under examination to determine source of the contamination.

The latest infections include 492 Kuwaiti citizens and 423 non-Kuwaiti residents of the country, he said.

