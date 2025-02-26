Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) revealed that the State of Kuwait has achieved high completion rates in several Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators.

The country has recorded 100 percent achievement rates in key areas, including the proportion of births under medical supervision, the percentage of the population living in households with access to essential services, and the proportion of people benefiting from safely managed drinking water and electricity services.

Additionally, Kuwait has achieved full registration of births for children under five in the civil registry, complete adoption and implementation of national disaster risk reduction strategies by local governments, and a 100 percent treatment rate for hazardous waste.

In a report issued on the occasion of celebrating Kuwait's National Day yesterday (Tuesday), the Centre said that its indicators affirm Kuwait’s commitment to Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to transform Kuwait into a leading global financial and investment hub. This vision focuses on a private-sector-led economy, fostering human development, enhancing competitiveness, and improving production efficiency.

It also seeks to establish a strong institutional framework that upholds national values, preserves social identity, promotes human development, and provides the necessary infrastructure for a dynamic and advanced business environment.

The Centre added that Kuwait has made significant strides toward building a nation that achieves progress across various fields and sectors. “Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, the country continues to advance.”

According to data from the GCC Statistical Centre, Kuwait’s total government revenue accounted for 32.4 percent of GDP, while the labour share in GDP stood at 22.9 percent. In 2023, Kuwait’s total government expenditure reached approximately US$85.543 billion. The non-oil sector contributed 48.8 percent to GDP at current prices, while the GDP per capita stood at US$36,700. The country’s inflation rate was recorded at 3.6 percent.

Kuwait holds the top global ranking in the ICT Development Index 2023 and 5G Technology Leadership 2023. It also ranks third worldwide in the 2024 Tax Policy Index and 11th globally in the 2024 Public Finance Index.

Regionally, Kuwait ranks fourth in the Arab world in both the 2023 Investment Climate Index and the 2023 Global Knowledge Index.

Additionally, it holds the fifth position in the Arab world in the 2024 Competitiveness Index.

Kuwait remains committed to aligning the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with its Kuwait Vision 2035, reflecting its belief that sustainable development is essential for long-term growth and prosperity for future generations. The country’s national development plan includes 164 development projects and 30 strategic projects.

These projects aim to establish a special international economic zone, enhance citizen and institutional capabilities, create environmentally sustainable residential areas, and promote a dynamic private sector while advancing public-sector privatisation.

Additionally, the plan focuses on improving public health and well-being, fostering a transparent and interconnected government, constructing a robust infrastructure, and enhancing global engagement.

Kuwait is actively implementing five clean and sustainable energy projects, including the Shagaya Renewable Energy Complex, one of the largest solar energy projects in the country. The third phase of this project is expected to be completed in 2025.

In the field of education, Kuwait has inaugurated Abdullah Al-Salem University, which plays a crucial role in preparing a qualified workforce to enrich the labour market. The university features three research centres, including the Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Centre, the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Centre, and the Energy, Resources, and Sustainability Centre.

Additionally, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) continues to contribute to scientific advancements, housing the Petroleum Research Centre, the Water Research Centre, the Environmental and Life Sciences Research Centre, and the Energy and Building Research Centre.

Kuwait is currently working on establishing five sustainable health cities, comprising 89,000 residential units. Among the country’s ambitious infrastructure projects is the Doha Seawater Desalination Plant, which aims to utilise groundwater treatment to produce 60 million imperial gallons of fresh water per day.

Another significant initiative is the Al-Wafra Power Plant, a key component of the GCC electricity interconnection system, which will enable electricity exports beyond the GCC region, starting with southern Iraq, at an estimated cost of US$270 million.

These large-scale projects demonstrate Kuwait’s unwavering commitment to economic diversification, sustainability, and technological advancement, paving the way for a more prosperous future.