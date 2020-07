(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) KUWAIT, 19th July 2020 (WAM) - The Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah underwent "successful" surgery Sunday morning, Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow His Highness the Amir with rapid recovery and wellbeing.