Kuwait announces 1,037 new COVID-19 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Monday that 1,037 people recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,205.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the ministry as saying that the recoveries will be discharged from hospital within the next few days after laboratory and radiological tests confirmed the individuals had fully recovered.