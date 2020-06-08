UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 1,037 New COVID-19 Recoveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Kuwait announces 1,037 new COVID-19 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Monday that 1,037 people recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,205.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the ministry as saying that the recoveries will be discharged from hospital within the next few days after laboratory and radiological tests confirmed the individuals had fully recovered.

Related Topics

Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

26 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

36 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

40 minutes ago

Man axed to death in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

First doctor of Nishtar Medical University dies of ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of letters to distribute Wheel Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.