Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday reported 1,041 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 18,609, while five deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 129.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 181 patients are still receiving medication in intensive care units, while 454 others completed their compulsory institutional quarantine period in the last 24 hours Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry confirmed the recovery of 320 additional novel coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,205 so far.