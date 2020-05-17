Kuwait announces 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday reported 1,048 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 14,850, while 5 deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 112.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 168 patients were in intensive care.

Earlier today, the Ministry announced the recovery of 250 patients, bringing the total to 4,093 recoveries.