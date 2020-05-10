UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 1,065 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kuwait announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday reported 1,065 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 8,688, while nine deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 58.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 114 patients were in intensive care, 45 of them are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Kuwait Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pensions disbursement on May 19: Abu Dhabi Pension ..

16 minutes ago

Musanada: Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academ ..

46 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh elected member of prestigious Ameri ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 175 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mali in fight against COV ..

5 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Sierra Leone in fight aga ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.