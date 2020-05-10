Kuwait announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday reported 1,065 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 8,688, while nine deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 58.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 114 patients were in intensive care, 45 of them are in critical condition.