Kuwait Announces 107 New Coronavirus Recoveries

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kuwait announces 107 new coronavirus recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday the recovery of 194 new coronavirus patients, bringing the tally to 3,101.

The Kuwait news Agency, quoted a ministry press statement as saying that analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.

The recovered will be transferred to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge within the next few days, it noted.

