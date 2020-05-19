Kuwait announces 1,073 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 1,073 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 16,764, while three deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 121.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the overall number of active cases at 11,962, including 179 patients who are receiving care in the intensive care units.

Earlier, Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 342 COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 4,681 recoveries.