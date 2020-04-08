Kuwait announces 112 new coronavirus cases, tally hits 855

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Kuwait reported on Wednesday 112 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the last 24 hour, bringing the tally to 855.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by KUNA as saying that 21 patients are in intensive care.

He further stated that 743 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals and 911 individuals have completed quarantine. One death has been reported so far.