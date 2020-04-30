Kuwait announces 150 new COVID-19 recoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Thursday the recovery of 150 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 1,539.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.