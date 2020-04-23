Kuwait announces 151 new coronavirus cases, one death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Kuwait reported 151 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,399, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported on Thursday.

The Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that one death was reported and the total number reached 14. The death was of a Kuwaiti citizen in his early 40s who was receiving treatment in the ICU.

He added that 55 patients were in intensive care, 22 of them were in critical condition.