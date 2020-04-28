UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 152 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kuwait announces 152 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 152 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 3,440, while one death was reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 23.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 67 patients were in intensive care, 30 of them are in critical condition, adding that those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,241 patients.

