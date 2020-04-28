Kuwait Announces 164 COVID-19 Recoveries
Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday the recovery of 164 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recovery figures to 1,176.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.