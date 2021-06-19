Kuwait announces 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,658 new COVID-19 cases and nine related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 335,874 and deaths to 1,851.

The ministry added that 1,386 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 317,031.