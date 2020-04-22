Kuwait announces 168 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported 168 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,248, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, said.

The ministry said that two deaths were reported, and the total numbers reached 13.

During its daily briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 50 patients were in intensive care, 21 of them were in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 1,792 patients, said the spokesperson. Death cases are of two Indian nationals, aged 75 and 57 respectively, both were receiving treatment at ICU.