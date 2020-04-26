Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday reported 183 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 3,075, while one death was reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 20.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 61 patients were in intensive care, 31 of them are in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,249 patients, said the spokesperson.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 150 patients, bringing the total to 806 recoveries.