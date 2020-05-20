UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 204 COVID-19 Recoveries

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Kuwait announces 204 COVID-19 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry announced on Wednesday the recovery of 204 individuals from the coronavirus raising the country's total recoveries to 4,885.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted a statement of the Health Ministry as saying that fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered, adding that they will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.

