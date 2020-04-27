Kuwait Announces 206 COVID-19 Recoveries
Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Monday the recovery of 206 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recovery figures to 1,012.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.