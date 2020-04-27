Kuwait announces 213 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced 213 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 3,288, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that two deaths were reported as well, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 22. He added 64 patients were in intensive care, 30 of them are in critical condition.