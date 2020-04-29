Kuwait Announces 213 New COVID-19 Recoveries, Total At 1,389
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of 213 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 1,389.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.