UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 213 New COVID-19 Recoveries, Total At 1,389

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:45 PM

Kuwait announces 213 new COVID-19 recoveries, total at 1,389

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of 213 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 1,389.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.

Related Topics

Kuwait Basel From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz is being politically victimized for ..

17 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish higher for third day

18 minutes ago

Locked-down Spaniards embrace home workouts

19 minutes ago

Per capital water availability falls below to 1000 ..

19 minutes ago

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Ch ..

20 minutes ago

Fans invited to make their dream cricket pairs

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.