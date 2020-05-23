Kuwait Announces 232 COVID-19 Recoveries, Tally At 5,747
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry announced on Saturday the recovery of 232 individuals from the coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 5,747.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted a statement of the Health Ministry as saying that fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered, adding that they will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.